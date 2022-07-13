Brian Ortega Makes Shocking Admission About His First UFC Loss: ‘Dude, I f****** suck’

A featherweight headliner between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island. Both fighters are swinging early. Ortega blocks a head kick. Rodriguez lands a right. Both are connecting. This is a typical Mexican fight. Ortega goes for the level change and ends up clinching Rodriguez against the fence. Ortega is landing knees but is unable to take Rodriguez down. Rodriguez, however, is unable to get Ortega off him. Rodriguez finally separates and lands a right hand. Rodriguez partially lands a front head kick. Ortega shoots soon after and manages to get Rodriguez down. Rodriguez threatens with the armbar but as Ortega gets out, his shoulder pops and he goes to his back in pain. The referee calls it off right away.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO