ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Brian Ortega Makes Shocking Admission About His First UFC Loss: ‘Dude, I f****** suck’

By John Tan
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Ortega reflected on his first UFC loss ahead of his upcoming fight. “T-City” confessed that he laid back a bit and it prompted him to work on his game. Brian Ortega’s pro MMA career is unique. Barring the no contest in his UFC debut against Mike de la Torre in...

middleeasy.com

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Lauren Murphy Batters Miesha Tate On Flyweight Debut – UFC Long Island Results (Highlights)

Tate takes to the outside of the circle. Nice right hand over the top lands for Murphy. Murphy putting on great pressure and follow up knee in the grapple. Tate lands a nice right. Tate making good use of the jab. Murphy goes for a takedown and she gets it momentarily. Tate with a reversal to keep Murphy off the fence. Murphy with a reversal but gets in a defensive position again. Tate with a shoulder strike. More strikes being exchanged in the clinch. Good jab from Murphy.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Miesha Tate Issues Statement Following Brutal Loss To Lauren Murphy: ‘Some Women Pay A Lot Of Money For Lips Like These!’

Miesha Tate was battered by Lauren Murphy to a unanimous decision loss. “Cupcake” showed no signs of devastation in her statement following the brutal defeat. Miesha Tate failed to make her presence felt in the UFC women’s flyweight division after suffering a one-sided loss to Lauren Murphy at UFC on ABC 3. Nevertheless, “Cupcake” has kept a positive outlook in life and career.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dustin Poirier Wants To See Gaethje Welcome Back McGregor

Dustin Poirier would like to see Justin Gaethje welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon from injury. Poirier was recently interviewed on ESPN’s “DC & RC” and offered his thoughts on some matchups he’d like the UFC to book moving forward. One such bout is a...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Max Holloway
MiddleEasy

Brian Ortega Demands Rematch With Yair Rodroguez After ‘Freak Accident’ Injury Loss: ‘Everything Was Going My Way’

Brian Ortega suffered a devastating injury loss to Yair Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 3. “T-City” is calling for a quick rematch once his shoulder injury has healed up. Brian Ortega felt more motivated than ever heading into the octagon this weekend against fellow featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez. However, the fight only lasted about four minutes as Ortega’s shoulder suddenly popped, prompting the referee to stop the fight.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Yair Rodriguez Earns Anticlimactic TKO Win After Brian Ortega Pops Shoulder – UFC Long Island Results (Highlights)

A featherweight headliner between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island. Both fighters are swinging early. Ortega blocks a head kick. Rodriguez lands a right. Both are connecting. This is a typical Mexican fight. Ortega goes for the level change and ends up clinching Rodriguez against the fence. Ortega is landing knees but is unable to take Rodriguez down. Rodriguez, however, is unable to get Ortega off him. Rodriguez finally separates and lands a right hand. Rodriguez partially lands a front head kick. Ortega shoots soon after and manages to get Rodriguez down. Rodriguez threatens with the armbar but as Ortega gets out, his shoulder pops and he goes to his back in pain. The referee calls it off right away.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Fight Nation
MiddleEasy

Gordon Ryan Forced To Choke Pedro Marinho At WNO Finale After Trying To ‘Smother Tap Him For Like The First 25 Minutes’

Gordon Ryan beat Pedro Marinho via rear-naked choke in their heavyweight match at WNO Finale. “King” is positive about a strong comeback this year. Gordon Ryan successfully defeated Pedro Marinho at the “Tezos WNO: Who’s Next Finale” last Thursday. It took the three-time ADCC world champion almost 26 minutes to submit his opponent and admitted that he was trying to pull off a smother tap the entire fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Alex Volkanovski Reveals If He’d Fight Logan Paul

Alex Volkanovski hinted at an unlikely matchup next. UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is coming off a decisive third win over Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 276. Volkanovski cemented his status as the better fighter after a close second fight that many felt could’ve gone either way. He extended his win streak to 22 maintaining a spotless record in the promotion.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy