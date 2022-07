The end of July is always a busy time on Beacon Hill, with the legislature rushing to wrap up its work before the summer break at the end of the month. But this year seems even busier and thornier than usual. GBH News political reporter Adam Reilly joined Morning Edition host Paris Alston to give a rundown of the most important storylines on Beacon Hill, from abortion access to tax breaks to who is pushing political agendas. Here’s are the four big themes he’s keeping an eye on.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO