Kleefisch brings campaign to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — Rebecca Kleefisch brought her campaign for the Republican Party’s gubernatorial nomination to Eau Claire Tuesday and Wednesday, saying she wants to ensure students stay in the classroom and reduce crime in Wisconsin.

She also took aim at inflation, noting Wednesday’s release of new data showing inflation hit a new 40-year high in June.

“I have seen in my own family the pain of Bidenflation and the exacerbation of it with what Tony Evers has done,” she said. “You can’t buy gas and groceries on the same day. Today had another all-time high of 9.1%”

A June AP-NORC poll showed 40% of adults believe reducing inflation should be a top priority for the federal government. That figure was 14% in December.

Kleefisch, who served as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor in Scott Walker’s administration, said she wants to put 1,000 new police officers to work in Wisconsin in response to what she termed a growing wave of criminal activity in the state.

She said prosecutors and the courts are failing Wisconsin residents. Specifically, Kleefisch called out Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm as an example of officials “just letting bad guys back on the streets.”

Chisholm and his office found themselves under considerable criticism in the wake of last November’s tragedy at a Waukesha parade. Darrell Brooks faces numerous charges after authorities accused him of plowing through a parade in an SUV, killing six people and injuring more than 60. He had been released on bond after being charged in an incident that saw his girlfriend accuse him of trying to run her over.

Kleefisch said she would fire Chisholm, whom she accused of “reckless disregard” for the public’s safety.

Some of the officers Kleefisch proposes could wind up in Wisconsin classrooms.

“We’ve got school districts right now that are kicking out school resource officers. We need to make sure they’re in every district,” she said.

Kleefisch criticized COVID-era school closures and said students “should never be locked out of their classrooms.” But she also said the use of remote classes opened a window parents previously lacked into how students are educated.

“I think many parents were shocked and, I think, dismayed,” she said.

That response is what Kleefisch said drives her call for a parents’ bill of rights with regard to education. Specifically, that includes what she termed transparency in both curriculum and finances. The books and study materials teachers plan to use should be posted online, she said, making them available to all.

“If you’re trying to conceal something, you should not be a public servant, period.” She said.

Wisconsin’s primary is scheduled for Aug. 9. Kleefisch is one of four remaining Republican candidates for governor. The winner will take on Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat seeking a second term in office.