ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Art Institute shining light on conservation with new exhibit

By Alex King
dayton247now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A new exhibit at the Dayton Art Institute is now giving you a unique perspective. It's called 'Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI' and it shows the before and after, the process of bringing art back to life. “We have over 27,000 artworks, and...

dayton247now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Small Farm & Food Fest at Carriage Hill MetroPark on August 6

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting the Small Farm & Food Fest on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carriage Hill MetroParks on 7800 E. Shull Rd. This free, all-ages event emphasizes sustainable living and healthy eating with hands-on activities, demonstrations, speakers, and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Nonprofit executive director retires after significant transformations

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton-based nonprofit centered around art education announced the retirement of its executive director who helped secure significant funding and transformational growth prior to and during the pandemic. Muse Machine Executive Director Mary Campbell Zopf has officially retired after an eight-year tenure with the...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Kettering, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Sinclair summer program prepares 13 students for careers in STEM

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 13 students from Sinclair Community College will go on an exciting trip this week to help them prepare for degrees and professions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Sinclair is one of the ten colleges and universities taking part in the Ohio Louis Stokes Alliances...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

The annual Dragons 5K is on July 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - There's still time to sign up for one of the largest races in the Miami Valley. The annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is taking place this Saturday, July 16 at 8AM at the Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.
DAYTON, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Conservators#Shining Light#The Dayton Art Institute#Korean#Asian
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Ohio

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Blue Berry Cafe now open on Mondays, partnering with local food truck

Blue Berry Cafe, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Bellbrook, is now open on Mondays in collaboration with a local food truck. “We appreciate them (our customers) coming and waiting,” said Kelley Andary, owner of Blue Berry Cafe. “This is our little gift to open one more day for a few weeks, so that we cannot be on such long waits.”
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton247now.com

Beavercreek Crumbl Cookies is officially open for business

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) - Today is a SWEET day!. The Beavercreek Crumbl Cookies location is hosting its grand opening today from 8AM to 10PM at 2260 North Fairfield Rd. Suite G, Beavercreek, OH 45431. "We genuinely believe our cookies will bring together the Beavercreek community and provide important employment opportunities!"
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
dayton.com

National French Fry Day: Where to get the best fries in Dayton

Whether you like them plain, salted or seasoned, one thing is for sure — you can never have too many fries. Here are the top three winners in the 2021 Best of Dayton French Fries contest:. The burger chain has freshly made boardwalk-style fries that customers can dress up...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield School District selects new principal

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - Schaefer Middle School has a new principal. The Springfield City School District has selected Mr. Zach Raines as the new principal of the middle school. Raines started at the school district in 2010 as a history and government teacher at the Springfield High School. Since then,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal CARE requests information about this days-old puppy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is requesting information after receiving a days-old puppy that is missing a leg on July 13. The animal shelter confirms that the puppy is two days-old, female and is receiving emergency medical care. The shelter asks the public to call Hamilton County Dog Wardens...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy