Billie Adams (December 16, 1941 - July 7, 2022)

Location, location, location! Ideal area as you are right in the middle of Osage Beach close to anything/everything you want but also has a nice neighborhood type feel. Upon driving up to home, you'll note the fantastic curb appeal, flawless landscaping & flat driveway. Entering the home, you'll notice it's well cared for & in immaculate condition, vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, all stainless steel appliances & covered deck area that overlooks the back yard. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. 3beds/2baths on the main level and downstairs is ready to be framed as it has plans for additional 2beds/1bath, family room, utility room and wet-bar area if desired. Lower level walks out back yard which has a 6' privacy fence. Don't wait any longer; make the move now to live in this ideal location at Lake of the Ozarks!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO