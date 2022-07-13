Swiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss government advised travellers on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips to Sri Lanka given the country's political turmoil.

"Tourist and other non-urgent travel to Sri Lanka is discouraged (except for air transit via Colombo International Airport)," the Swiss foreign ministry posted on its website, noting the country's declared state of emergency. read more

"The political situation is confused and tensions have increased. A deterioration of the situation must be expected," it added.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by William Maclean

