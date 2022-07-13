ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Timeline: Mo Wilson Murder Case and Kaitlin Marie Armstrong Fugitive Hunt

By Sam Anderson
gearjunkie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kaitlin Marie Armstrong faces murder charges behind bars in Austin, Texas, we organize a timeline of events. Pro cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson’s alleged murderer Kaitlin Marie Armstrong made national headlines for almost 2 months as she evaded authorities. On May 14, police charged Armstrong with first-degree murder in Wilson’s May...

gearjunkie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Uvalde Mayor taps former Austin Police detective for internal investigation

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin issued a press release Sunday, in which he announced the selection of former Austin Police Department detective Jesse Prado to conduct an internal investigation of the Uvalde Police Department’s actions during the shooting. Prado was a detective with APD’s Organized...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fugitive#Shooting#La Guardia Airport#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service
News Channel 25

Texas police make arrest in double-homicide case

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Department made a double-homicide arrest around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call from a man who claimed to have shot two people and located the call to the 100 block of Lawnsdale in Kyle. Deputies arrived at the scene finding two deceased males and identified the alleged shooter to be Noe Raymundo Ibarra.
KYLE, TX
CBS DFW

Man acquitted of murder for insanity, Alexander Scott Ervin recaptured after escape

VERNON, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — A man acquitted of murder because of insanity is back in custody two weeks after he escaped from a North Texas mental hospital, police said.Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was found in Austin on Sunday, after he escaped on June 26 from the North Texas State Hospital, Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan said.Austin is 350 miles south of Vernon. A caller to Austin 911 operators reported Ervin was suffering from heat stroke and needed medical treatment, Agan said. Once in custody, Ervin said he had gone to Austin in search of his mother."They say he was arrested peacefully without incident," Agan told the Vernon Record.Ervin was charged with stabbing his father to death in Austin in 2013. Ervin testified that he was a CIA-trained assassin killing an imposter. Once acquitted, Ervin was committed to the state hospital system.Staff at the Vernon hospital contacted police the morning of June 27 after learning that Ervin was missing. A review of security video showed the patient scaling a security fence the night before, and he was tracked to the nearby Pease River where police speculate that he hopped a freight train.
VERNON, TX
KXAN

Woman hurt in auto-ped crash near the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a woman was in the hospital after she was hit by a driver near the Domain early Saturday morning. APD said the crash happened at Burnet Road and Esperanza Crossing at 2:56 a.m. According to Austin Travis County EMS, paramedics took the adult...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Man charged for Downtown Austin robbery that ended in murder

A man has been charged with murder for a Downtown Austin robbery earlier this month that escalated into a deadly shooting. According to an arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Juan Eduardo Martinez is charged with first-degree felony murder. It happened Sunday, July 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Man pleads guilty to March 2020 murder in Round Rock

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On June 23, a man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 17 year old in Round Rock in March 2020. Williamson County records show Gabriel Hernandez, who was also 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’ll get credit for 843 days or 2.3 years already spent in jail.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD holding another job fair for multiple department July 21

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is hosting another job fair for multiple departments this week. AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring and all three offer:. Medical insurance. Personal and sick leave. Paid training. Texas Teachers Retirement. The job fair will take place Thursday, July...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas. Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021. The victim’s remains were skeletal and […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy