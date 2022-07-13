ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Cell phone theft leads to robbery charge

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZEd5_0geKbycm00
Moore

TUPELO • A Lee County man has been charged with armed robbery after allegedly stealing a phone at knifepoint.

Tupelo police were called to the Town House Motel at 931 South Gloster Street July 7 for a disturbance. The victim said a man wielding a knife stole his cell phone. During the altercation, the victim was cut on the arm. The suspect had fled before police arrived.

Two days later, the suspect, Derrick Moore, 34, of Tupelo, was spotted by officers as he left and apartment in the 1600 block of Lockridge Street. Moore ran from police but was captured without further incident after a short foot pursuit.

During his initial court appearance July 11, he was formally charged with armed robbery and Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $100,000.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Parents of missing 5 year old charged with felony neglect

A 5 year old was missing near Tupelo on Thursday for over 12 hours before being found 3 miles away at 10 pm. This morning, the parents were arrested. Amber Lindsey and Robert Holcomb were arrested on felony child neglect and drug charges after 4 grams of meth were found today during the arrest.
TUPELO, MS
tippahnews.com

Search is on for armed robbery suspect

To the citizens of New Albany, we are looking for Jonathan Lashon Scales. He is a black male, 6’5 about 175 lbs. Today July 14th, 2022 at about 1:30 pm, Officers respond to a armed robbery at or around Shady Dell park in New Albany. A group of teenagers...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

New Albany armed robbery suspect in custody

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of teenagers was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, July 14 in New Albany, according to police. According to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson, the armed robbery happened at Shady Dell Park sometime before 1:30. Police identified the suspect as Johnathan Scales, 24,...
NEW ALBANY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gloster, MS
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
wtva.com

5-year-old boy found safe in Lee County

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly 12 hours, a missing 5-year-old Verona boy was found Thursday night, July 14. Robert Holcomb Jr. seemed to be in good condition when he was found, only suffering from dehydration, according to authorities. He was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday near 252 County...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Teen arrested after deadly Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Beale Street that left one man dead and two men injured. Memphis Police say officers heard several shots while they were working detail on Beale Street between Rufus Thomas Boulevard and South 4th Street on April 10 around 2 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFF

Sheffield man arrested and charged with three drug charges

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Drug Task Force and Muscle Shoals SWAT team arrested Andre Levell Poe Jr. on three drug charges on Wednesday. Poe Jr. was found on the property with $5,800 cash and a backpack that contained one pound of marijuana and Xanax tablets. Small bags of marijuana were found in an air fryer in the kitchen along with other drugs and a small caliber handgun.
SHEFFIELD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Moore
WJTV 12

Missing Endangered Child Alert canceled for Tupelo boy

UPDATE: 07/15/2022 2:30 a.m. TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Robert Holcomb Jr. MBI officials said Holcomb has been located and is safe. TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Robert Holcomb […]
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Missing University of Mississippi student’s car sent to crime lab

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators announced that search warrants have been issued in the case of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. According to investigators, […]
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police released new details about wanted kiosk theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police released new details about the man they believe stole money from a kiosk. Roger Moore of West Point is wanted by CPD. They believe he went into a store posing as a contractor that was there to fix the kiosk. Surveillance video shows...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Three arrested for shooting at Clay County nightclub

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a shooting at a nightclub in Clay County. According to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened early Saturday, July 9 at C’s Place on CCC Line Road. A bullet grazed one individual.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#The Town House Motel#Tupelo Municipal Court
WDAM-TV

HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect wanted in a shoplifting investigation in Hattiesburg has been arrested. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was taken into custody Tuesday. Bell is charged with one count of felony shoplifting after stealing what authorities believe to be around...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wtva.com

Man found dead in Lee County; homicide investigation underway

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle. Deputies arrived to the call of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 1438 around 8:20 Thursday morning. According to a release from the department, deputies...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Three people arrested in Starkville after Facebook sale went bad

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Three people were arrested in Starkville after a Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad. Social Media buyers, where you complete your transaction, could make the difference between a good deal and a dangerous, even deadly, experience. A resident of Starkville was a victim of a targeted armed robbery...
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

First Red Bay dog attack victim dies

The program has been in the works for two years that would provide scholarships to cover the cost of tuition, books, and housing. Sources say that when Cranor showed up for work Wednesday morning, the gun and knife were discovered. Possession of a gun inside the building is a violation of city policy.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Police share latest news in disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Crime Laboratory will investigate the car of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee, according to police on Thursday, July 14. According to the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments, officers have used a dozen search warrants and interviewed numerous individuals. Authorities have used...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Missing Ole Miss Student’s Father Pleads With Public to Help Find His Child

In a video message, the father of the Ole Miss student missing since Friday is asking anyone with information about his son’s disappearance to contact the police. In the video, released Wednesday by the Oxford Police Department, Jimmie Lee Jr., the father of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, thanked his family and friends and the Oxford and Jackson communities for the help and support offered since his son was reported missing on July 8.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

North Lee issues boil water alert for 20-plus roadways

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14. The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions. Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.
LEE COUNTY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
241
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy