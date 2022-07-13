ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce North American dates

By Andrea Dresdale
 4 days ago
Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images, FILE

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced this week that they will return to North American stages for the first time since 2016 starting in February of 2023.

The band will kick off their 2023 world tour with 31 U.S. dates starting Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap things up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before launching their previously announced European leg.

After the European trek, which runs from late April through late July of 2023, Springsteen will return to North America for another leg starting in August.

Tickets for the U.S. arena shows will go on sale starting July 20 at 10 a.m. local time, via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform.

For shows in Houston; Philadelphia; Cleveland; and Brooklyn, New York, the on-sale starts at 10 a.m. local time with no code required.

Visit BruceSpringsteen.net for the full list of tour dates.

