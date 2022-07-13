ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The cheap Prime Day PC gaming deals you don't have to feel guilty about

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WD39G_0geKYLfk00
(Image credit: Future)

It's hard to resist some of the Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) that are everywhere this week, but maybe you don't have to. Sure, if you're after a gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab) or you're hoping to snag a new GPU, you're going to be paying out a chunk of money. But there are plenty of cheap Prime Day PC gaming deals that won't break the bank, or leave you panicked because you've already spent the entirety of next month's paypacket on a new toy.

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking you have to spend big bucks to reap the rewards of a decent saving on Prime Day but that's not the case at all. There are plenty of deals that suit even a tight budget and there are still generous savings to be had on even the most modest of purchases.

These are my favorite guilt-free sub-$50 Prime Day deals available right now.

Take the Razer DeathAdder V2 wired mouse (opens in new tab), for example. It's currently sitting at the top of our best gaming mouse (opens in new tab) list for 2022, and you can snag it right now for just under $30.

Maybe you're in the market for a new set of cans? The Corsair HS60 Pro is on sale for $40 (opens in new tab). It may not be the most flashy headset in the world, but it still offers decent sound quality and a clear mic. Perfect if you don't want to spend a lot but still want to communicate on comms with your teammates, or the occasional work meeting.

A little extra storage isn't a problem either. For $45 you can snag a 500GB Crucial X6 portable SSD (opens in new tab). It may not offer as much space as some of the other Prime Day SSD deals (opens in new tab), but for the price, it's well worth considering if you're on a budget.

We're on the second day of Prime Day now, so some deals will start disappearing soon. If nothing listed here is doing it for you, you can check out our general Prime Day PC gaming deals hub (opens in new tab), which is updated daily, and have a look through to see if there's anything you might've missed.

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 8 buttons | $69.99 $28.49 at Amazon (save $41.50) (opens in new tab)

This mouse is at the top of our favorite gaming mice for a reason. The Deathadder has everything a gamer could need. Not only does it exhibit flawless tracking, but it also boasts a simple, right-handed ergonomic shape, and a respectable 82g weight. This is the cheapest it's been too.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle | Full Size |Green Switch |Apex 3 Keyboard |Rival 3 gaming mouse| $79.99 $35 at Best Buy (save $90) (opens in new tab)

Get right into the action with this keyboard/mouse bundle by SteelSeries. For $35, you can get an Apex 3 gaming keyboard and a Rival 3 gaming mouse at a pretty stellar value. Both are decent entry-level accessories that would make for a good gift. Also, it comes with a mouse pad. So, there you go.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

EVGA Z15 RGB | Full Size |Kailh Silver Switch |RGB | Wired | $129.99 $35 at Amazon (save $95) (opens in new tab)

This deeply discounted keyboard uses EVGA's unique Kailh 3pin mechanical switches. More importantly, it's only $35, making it one of the better cheap gaming keyboard deals you'll see all Prime Day.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Corsair HS60 Pro | Wired | 50mm drivers | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

With a comfortable fit and only minimal gamer styling, the Corsair HS60 is a great choice if you're going for an understated look. Don't be fooled though as it offers great sound, a decent microphone, and, most importantly, comfort on a shoestring budget.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Crucial X6 Portable SSD | 500GB | $69.95 $44.99 at Amazon (save $24.96) (opens in new tab)

While not the fastest external SSD you'll see, the Crucial X6's size makes it a perfect travel buddy for editing video's remotely or keeping your PS5 games close to you at all times. It's also super-useful if you're just looking for a simple back-up option or want to transfer files from one machine to another.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Razer Seiren Mini | USB | Supercardioid | $49.99 $33.24 at Amazon (save $16.75) (opens in new tab)

The Seiren Mini is great for the casual user, with a price tag to match. You can get it in pink too, or white if you don't mind paying a little extra. It's a super-simple mic, using the internals of more expensive options within a basic package.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

WD Blue SN570 SSD | 500GB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 2,300 MB/s writes | $57.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $13) (opens in new tab)

You always need more storage, right? I mean, games aren't getting any smaller, so dropping another 500GB chunk into your motherboard (if you have a spare M.2 slot available) is always worth a shot. At under $50 this is a good amount of storage that's many times faster than the quickest SATA SSD.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

C650 Bronze PSU | 650W | 80+ Bronze | Semi-modular | $89.99 $49.99 at NZXT (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Yes, there are actual PSU deals this Prime Day. This one is 80+ Bronze certified and powerful enough to run an RTX 3070 graphics card. It's not a bad price whichever way you look at it.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

  • (opens in new tab)

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

I can't use Steam without this browser extension anymore

I used to buy games in the Steam client like some kind of animal. Then I saw the light. To borrow a phrase from my teammates on PC Gamer's UK staff, sometimes browsing Steam can be a right ballache. You go to a game's store page and it thinks you want to watch a developer livestream, while the things you actually want to know about are elsewhere. You have to hop over to gg.deals (opens in new tab) or IsThereAnyDeal (opens in new tab) to make sure that game's not cheaper in another store, and check the PC Gaming Wiki (opens in new tab) for any other potential surprises. Heaven forbid you want to see what price a game is in another currency, or snort up all its DLC in one go rather than add it to your cart one at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

AOC Agon PD32M gaming monitor review

State of the 4K art. That pretty much sums up the new AOC Agon PD32M monitor. This thing is loaded, though perhaps that needs to be qualified with ‘for an LCD panel’. While the PD32M is in many ways as good as it currently gets for LCD tech, it’s no OLED monitor like the Alienware AW3423DW (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
PC Gamer

Great moments in PC gaming: Realising it's not OK to torture Sims

Those little goofs who can't clean up after themselves deserve better. Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Most of us went through a phase of torturing our Sims, whether out of curiosity or angst. Odds are, there's at least one Sim up in pixel heaven cursing your name over their untimely demise.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Gaming Keyboard#Amazon Prime Day#Gpu#Corsair
PC Gamer

Fan-made Ocarina of Time PC port gets unlocked framerate, difficulty settings, and more

If you ever missed out on upgrading your Deku Nut capacity because you got the Poacher's Saw first, there's a fix for that. Building on the work of the Zelda Reverse Engineering Team (opens in new tab), the crew calling themselves Harbour Masters released a PC version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time earlier this year. It improved on the original with HD graphics, widescreen support, and also being on PC, which is how God plays games when God decides to stop messing with us and just play some Zelda instead.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (July 18, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Gamer

The fastest GDDR6 memory ever is coming to next gen graphics cards

Samsung has announced (opens in new tab) the industry’s first 24Gbps GDDR6 memory. It’s production ready and able to be used with next generation high end graphics cards as well as game consoles and enterprise products. Samsung says its 24Gbps memory delivers a 30% speed improvement over its 18Gbps GDDR6.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

The Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU may not be launching this year after all

Leakers suggest October release for the RTX 4090 is confirmed, but that the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 cards won't launch until 2023. Really? Really?!. The latest GPU rumours are suggesting that Nvidia may not be releasing the RTX 4080 this year (opens in new tab) after all, with only the top-end RTX 4090 GPU seeing the light of day in 2022. We had expected that we'd at least see the top three tiers of the Ada Lovelace GPU generation sometime from September onwards, which would have seen the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080, and the RTX 4070 rolling off the production line to delight the frame rate loving masses.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Which videogame bar do you wish you could visit?

Videogames are full of pubs, inns, clubs, and taverns to become your local. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's the longest you've had to wait for a sequel?. - How many save files do you keep per game?. Every RPG has to have...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find the Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact

Phantasmal Conches are a big part of Genshin Impact 2.8's new Summertime Odyssey event. Those of you who visited the Golden Apple Archipelago last year will remember running around collecting Echoing Conches, and the concept here is basically the same, except this time you can get a fancy new outfit for Fischl.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Feed weird creatures to other creatures to make more powerful creatures in this new open-world survival game

The Chinese open-world survival MMO Chimeraland is now in full worldwide release on Steam. Chimeraland (opens in new tab) is a new open-world survival game from Chinese developer Pixel Soft and Tencent's publishing brand Level Infinite that sets players off in a sprawling, prehistoric world based on Eastern mythology filled with magical, impossible beasts that roam the land, air, and sea.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Stop putting crafting in games that don't need it

Crafting can be one of the most delicious parts of games, I won't deny it. There are games where acquiring the schematics for better guns or working out a combination of tat to create something useful is a wonderful experience. I love it when a game has an extensive crafting system like The Witcher 3 or Minecraft, but equally one of my pet peeves is finding an obsolete crafting system in a game that didn't need it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy