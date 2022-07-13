ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Resorts CFO Michael Barkin stepping down

 4 days ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Vail Resorts has announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Barkin will be stepping down after nearly a decade to pursue personal opportunities.

Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, said, “Michael has been instrumental in Vail Resorts’ success, and I am particularly grateful for his support and partnership in my first year as CEO as well as for the strong finance team he built which ensures we are well positioned for the future.”

“Michael leaves behind a legacy of transformation and growth at Vail Resorts,” said Rob Katz, executive chairperson of Vail Resorts.

Barkin joined Vail Resorts in July 2012 as vice president of strategy and development and was named chief financial officer in March 2013.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts’ subsidiaries currently operate 40 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Park City Mountain Resort.


