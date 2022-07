Algonac voters on Aug. 2 will narrow the field of candidates vying for three open city council seats from seven to six. The primary ballot will ask voters to select not more than four candidates, with six moving on to the general election this fall. The seats up for reelection are four-year terms and currently belong to Mayor Terry Stoneburner and council members Rocky Gillis and Jacob Skarbek.

