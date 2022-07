It was during a harrowing combat tour in Vietnam that Randy Pennington, as a young man praying through his fear in the middle of war, dedicated his life to helping others. “I prayed and prayed. I had a helicopter blown right out from under me. And I said, ‘If I can make it through this nonsense,’ praying, ‘I will spend the rest of my life helping people,’” Pennington told the Chronicle. “I think I’ve done that. I hope.”

TOLEDO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO