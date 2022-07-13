ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fire erupts at vacant theater in Hollywood, prompting massive response from firefighters

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic fire broke out Wednesday morning at a vacant two-story theater in Hollywood, generating massive flames and prompting a response from about 80 firefighters.

The blaze erupted shortly before 9 a.m. at the former Hollywood Playhouse in the 1400 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A column of smoke that rose into the air above the scene was visible for miles.

No injuries were immediately reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XWcB_0geKUT3o00

The intensity of the fire initially forced firefighters to pull back into "defensive mode, with a focus on protecting the surrounding buildings first," the LAFD said. Officials expressed concern that the walls of the burning structure, which was built about a century ago, might collapse.

Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters on adjacent rooftops and aerial ladders dumping water on the flames that were shooting through the roof of the theater, which eventually caved in. By 10 a.m., the LAFD seemed close to fully extinguishing the fire. An official knockdown was declared just before 11 a.m.

Nearby Sunset Boulevard was closed between Highland Avenue and Cherokee avenues as the LAFD remained on scene. The street closures led to snarled traffic in the area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Truck falls into sinkhole in Valencia

A truck fell into sinkhole that appeared in Valencia on Friday. . The call was first reported at 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We are there; there was a water main break,” said Fire Department...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Man Among 3 Killed in Car Crash

First published in the July 9 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Authorities on Tuesday identified three men, including a Burbank resident, who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Winnetka over the weekend that injured six other people. The crash, apparently involving excessive speed, was reported around 9 p.m....
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Massive $100 million jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Survives Collision with SUV in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist walked away with minor injuries after a collision involving an SUV on Thursday evening in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 6:22 p.m., July 14, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call for a vehicle vs motorcycle traffic collision on Avenue K and Challenger Way.
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Woman Stabbed Inside Home | Los Angeles

07.13.2022 | 1:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a woman stabbed inside her home at 2111 Aaron St. First officers arriving found a male victim suffer a stab wound on Glendale and Aaron. Officers arrived at the reporting address and found a female victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

2 Suspects Arrested in 7-Eleven Crime Spree

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firefighters#Accident#Hollywood Playhouse#North Las Palmas Avenue
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Airlifted From Angeles National Forest Near Santa Clarita

A hiker was airlifted from the Angeles National Forest to the southeast of Santa Clarita on Thursday morning. At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of a hiker in distress in the Angeles National Forest, near the May Canyon and Santa Clara Truck Trails, according to Esteban Benitez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized

Several residents along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe during the Fourth of July weekend. The man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers, was taken into custody four days later in Santa Monica around 11:30 a.m. Friday and faces vandalism charges.  The Los Angeles Sheriff’s […] The post Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Man killed, another injured in East LA shooting

LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed and another injured in East Los Angeles Thursday. It happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 block of East Gleason Avenue. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and another was taken...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KMPH.com

Innocent driver killed in crash during Los Angeles pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An innocent driver was killed Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles when a suspect crashed their vehicle while fleeing a police pursuit, authorities said. The pursuit ended in a seven-vehicle crash in the Watts neighborhood near a freeway's off-ramp when the car crashed into several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Boyle Heights Leaves One Man Dead

A shooting in Boyle Heights Thursday left a man dead and another man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 Block of East Gleason Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy