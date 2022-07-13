Newport News police arrest Hampton man in connection with December homicide

A 21-year-old Hampton man was charged this week in connection with a December homicide outside a Newport News apartment complex.

Newport News police obtained a warrant for Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III on July 6 and arrested him Monday afternoon in Hampton.

Winns is charged with first-degree murder of Watkins and four weapons offenses.

Police were dispatched Dec. 19, 2021 around 2 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive. Officers found Watkins with multiple gunshot wounds outside the apartment complex. Watkins died at the scene.

