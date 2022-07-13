ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News police arrest Hampton man in connection with December homicide

By Caitlyn Burchett Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8JtI_0geKT8tF00

A 21-year-old Hampton man was charged this week in connection with a December homicide outside a Newport News apartment complex.

Newport News police obtained a warrant for Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III on July 6 and arrested him Monday afternoon in Hampton.

Winns is charged with first-degree murder of Watkins and four weapons offenses.

Police were dispatched Dec. 19, 2021 around 2 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive. Officers found Watkins with multiple gunshot wounds outside the apartment complex. Watkins died at the scene.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Norfolk shooting: One hurt, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, NPD said. Police received a call about the shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
13newsnow.com

Suffolk shooting: One hurt; cars, houses damaged

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating after they say a man was shot in the 200 block of North Broad Street early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 Sunday morning, the Suffolk 911 center began getting calls about a shooting. When the Suffolk Police Department responded to the reported location, officers found several vehicles and houses damaged by gunfire. They also found used bullet casings, SPD said.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Winns
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting in Meadowbrook area

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are investigating a shooting in the Meadowbrook area of the city on July 15. A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Boulevard at 11:59 a.m. Later in the afternoon, the police department explained the...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

One injured in shooting on Mechanicsville Tpke, Richmond Police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a shooting on the border of Richmond and Henrico County left one man in the hospital. Shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, July 15, Henrico County police were called to the 360 Express Mart and Deli at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Whitcomb Street. Richmond City police were called to the same location soon after.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with December 2021 homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Hampton man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide in the City of Newport News. According to the Newport News Police Department, the initial incident happened December 19, 2021 at around 2:01 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Garden Drive, where they found 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WITN

POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City. Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy