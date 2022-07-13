ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Space debris seen breaking up in Montana skies

By Matt Elwell
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
BOZEMAN - Lots of questions have been coming in about objects in the sky at about 10:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Viewers have posted several videos of something bright streaking across the sky. The videos are compelling, and the questions are vast. There is no official verification, but the most likely explanation is that object was an old Russian rocket burning up in the atmosphere.

According to Spaceweather.com, the U.S. Department of Defense issued a Trajectory Impact Prediction message indicating that a Breeze-M fuel tank would fall into the Earth’s atmosphere at about the same time the videos were recorded.

According to spaceweather.com, the fuel tank had been orbiting the Earth for the last 10 years and was originally launched on December 8, 2012.

