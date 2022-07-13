As inflation hits highest level in 40 years, Connecticut Gov. Lamont says 9.1% is ‘backward-looking number’

Gov. Ned Lamont surveys the record collection at the back of Hartford's Semilla Cafe Wednesday morning. Christopher Keating/Hartford Courant/TNS

Consumers were alarmed Wednesday by the new report that inflation nationwide had reached 9.1%, but Gov. Ned Lamont says the number is backward-looking.

Lamont told reporters in Hartford that the national inflation number for June does not reflect the recently falling prices for many items, including gasoline.

“I think when you look at oil, gas, commodities, wood, we’re just talking about steel, we are bending the curve there,’' Lamont said when asked by The Courant. “So, in that sense, 9.1 is a backward-looking number. I think you will continue to see supply-chain problems in China, given COVID, so that’s not pretty. But it does make you worry about recession again because 9.1 is going to mean the Fed is probably going to do another 75, even 100 basis points and that will slow down the economy.’'

Lamont was referring to the Federal Reserve Board, which is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75% or 1% in an attempt to cool the economy and bring inflation under control.

The much-watched number was released Wednesday by the federal labor department — hitting the highest level since November 1981 under then-President Ronald Reagan.

Lamont’s opponent in the November election, Bob Stefanowski of Madison, blamed Lamont for the increasing prices.

“People are hurting in CT and around the country,’' Stefanowski tweeted. “Wages are falling, costs are surging, and people are being left behind. Inflation is a tax on the people of Connecticut, and it’s the policies of @GovNedLamont and his good friend Joe Biden to blame!’'

While some other states have been considering sending stimulus checks to residents, Lamont said that move is not necessary.

“First, get people to take advantage of the things we’ve done,’' Lamont said. “Some things are easier. The gas tax cut, the earned income tax credit. That’s coming through automatically. The property tax cut — people will see that benefit soon.’'

Lamont says some state residents still have not taken advantage of the state’s new child tax rebate, which allows a credit of $250 each for a maximum of three children per family. But residents must specifically sign up before the deadline of July 31 - rather than having an automatic rebate.

The state tax department has mailed out informational postcards to more than 300,000 households that meet the income guidelines. Families can apply at portal.ct.gov/DRS and click on the icon that says, “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

“For anybody with a kid under 18 and you’ve got less than $200,000 in income, that’s $750,’' Lamont said, referring to the maximum credit for three children. “Sign up. Go to 211 and sign up.’'

Lamont, a wealthy Greenwich business entrepreneur, said he’s keenly aware of the impacts of rising prices.

“Inflation is slamming people,’' he said. “All I’m trying to say is you look at grain, soybeans, oil, you look at those wholesale prices, they’ve come down say 10% in the last few weeks. That will be reflected. But in the meantime, I’ve got to do everything I can to help out people. That’s what these tax cuts and rebates are all about.’'

Lamont made his comments near the Hartford police station as he unveiled a $6.3 million state grant as part of a $17 million project to build 61 apartments at both market and below-market rates, as well as more than $8,500 square feet of retail space. Two vacant buildings near Dunkin’ Donuts Park will be rehabilitated off Main Street in a previously blighted area.

“Anyone with their feet planted in the money struggles of Connecticut’s working and middle class knows today’s inflation rate is not backward-looking as Gov. Lamont suggests,’' said Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford. “Inflation is here, and it hurts. The costs for family budgets continue to climb. Gas is more expensive, food is more expensive, going to the doctor is more expensive, and there’s no relief from the state.’'

The newest inflation number captured attention across the political spectrum, generating widespread news coverage.

Dita Bhargava, a Greenwich Democrat who is running in a three-way primary for state treasurer, said the numbers will hit more than consumers in the stores.

“This is especially somber news for Connecticut state workers and teachers,’' Bhargava said. “Higher inflation will continue to force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and result in further pressure on stocks and bonds. The Connecticut pension portfolio is 70% invested in stocks and bonds. It’s imperative that the portfolio be diversified into inflation-protected securities as soon as possible.’'

Greenwich resident Leora Levy, who is running in a three-way primary for U.S. Senate, and other Republicans blamed Biden and the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan for causing the increased prices.

“Today’s inflation numbers are a direct indicator of Democrats’ out-of-touch, failed, economic policies,’' Levy said. “Thanks to Democrats’ wasteful spending, it is costing families over $400 more every month and forcing them to make the hard decisions like whether to buy groceries or fill their tank with gas.’'

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com