Tuesday Ratings: Holey Moley Flat With Finale, Tom Swift Eyes Audience Low

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Holey Moley closed out Season 4 with 2.2 million viewers (its second-smallest audience of the season) and a sixth straight 0.4 demo rating.

Continuing ABC’s night, The Chase (2.2 mil/0.3) dipped week-to-week, while Who Do You Believe? was steady with its finale.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent dominated Tuesday on all counts with 6.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Lead-out Dancing With Myself (2.3 mil/0.4) ticked up.

Over on The CW, the already-cancelled Tom Swift dipped to its smallest audience to date (250K) while putting up another 0.0 demo rating.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

