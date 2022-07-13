ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So What's Going On With Canoo Shares Falling Today?

By Henry Khederian
 4 days ago
Canoo Inc GOEV shares are trading lower by 9.78% to $3.28 Wednesday afternoon as the stock pulls back after surging on Tuesday following news Walmart will purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles,...

