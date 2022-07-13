ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Starfield fan theory points to a March 2023 release date

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113dtF_0geKOizj00
(Image credit: Bethesda)

A Starfield fan theory suggests the game will be released in March next year.

Originally scheduled to launch on November 11, 2022, Bethesda delayed Starfield until the first half of 2023 to give us "the best, most polished version" of its incredibly ambitious sci-fi RPG. After much anticipation, we finally got our first look at the game in action last month during the Summer Game Fest. While we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the Starfield when it arrives, exactly when that will be remains a mystery. Or does it?

Some Starfield fans think the game will now touch down on March 23, 2023. The theory comes from YouTuber LoneVaultWanderer, who noted that the number on the spaceship in the gameplay reveal trailer (SV 821 393) matches the patent of the Wright brother's flying machine. The patent was filed on March 23, 1903, so if Starfield did launch on March 23 next year, it would coincide with the 120th anniversary of the patenting of the world's first motor-operated airplane.

Here's a cool Easter Egg in the Starfield trailer.The number on the spaceship, SV 821 393, is the same as the US patent of the Wright brother's flying machine, No. 821,393.This was the very first successful motor-operated airplane in the world. Very fitting for Starfield. pic.twitter.com/jf0GYZthPiJune 13, 2022

Not only that, but fans think the date will particularly appeal to Bethesda's Todd Howard. "It's also 3.23.23, which seems like a very Todd Howard kinda date if you ask me," Reddit user Balrog229 wrote in a post (opens in new tab) on the Starfield subreddit (opens in new tab). Many are optimistic about a March launch, including one user who said, "This actually is the most plausible theory I have seen to date about the game's release date." As always, we'll have to wait for official word from Bethesda before getting too excited.

As well as Starfield, Bethesda is also currently working on the likes of Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5. Following a recent report on crunch during Fallout 76's development, Xbox Games Studios Matt Booty has claimed he's "confident" that the studio no longer has a "crunch culture".

Take a look at all the titles making their way to Microsoft's latest console with our guide to upcoming box Series X games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X91Yq_0geKOizj00

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Howard
GamesRadar

Amazon inexplicably sells Xbox Series X for $60 off

Amazon briefly sent out invites this morning offering a lucky few people the chance to buy an Xbox Series X for about $441, which is an unprecedented savings of about $60 from MSRP. As The Verge (opens in new tab) reports, on Friday morning the US Amazon listing for Microsoft's...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bethesda#Sci Fi Rpg#Sv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar

The Boys reveals college spin-off title and introduces its cast

The Boys' college spin-off series finally has an official title: Gen V. The spin-off is described as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test." Set in a college for Supes, it sees youngsters tested in Hunger Games-style challenges.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy