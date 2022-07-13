ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tacos Y Tamales Festival Returns To Pilsen This Weekend

By Amanda Edelman
 4 days ago

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is returning to Pilsen this weekend! From July 15-17, the festival is back for its annual gathering. The Pilsen-based celebration finds its inspiration from Tianguis, a traditional Mexican and Central American market or bazaar.

Now, it’s time to come together this weekend to celebrate Latin culture. The weekend festival is a chance to rejoice in delicious, authentic food, plenty of music, dancing, and 25+ art vendors. This can’t-miss celebration includes three days of gorgeous live mural paintings, performances from dance groups, Mariachis, and DJs, with plenty of fun to be had.

Presented by Green Curtain Events, 16th Street in Pilsen is the place to be this weekend. Experience the best and most authentic Tacos y Tamales Chicago has to offer, all from a wide variety of Tamales from regions of Latin America, handmade tortillas, and other delicious options from vendors such as Yvolina’s Tamales, Carnitas Roldan, Churro Factory, Bange’s, Super Pollo, Taqueria La Ciudad, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, and so much more. Once you’re done dancing and enjoying the handmade tortillas, head on over to the Beer Garden for a full list of Modelo’s products.

Taking place right by the famous 16 th street murals, where local, national, and international artists have their work displayed, the murals serve as the perfect backdrop to a night spent celebrating the community. With headliners like Rico! A Carlos Santana Tribute on Friday, The Selena Show; Starring Karl Perez on Saturday, and RDA! A Maná Tribute arrives on state at 8 PM, the entertainment starts way before then. From noon to 4 PM there will be plenty of dancing, traditional mariachis, L atin pop-rock artists, DJ sets, and more.

The Tacos y Tamales Festival will be raising money for the preservation of the community’s cultural landmarks. A portion of the proceeds goes to local community organizations and neighborhood preservation projects.

Times for the festival are as follows: Friday, July 15, 5 PM – 10 PM. Saturday, July 16, 12 PM – 10 PM. Sunday, July 17, 12 PM – 10 PM.

Address: S Peoria St & W 16th St. Chicago, IL 60608

