MILFORD — Is the world getting too crazy, making you long for simpler times? Travel back in time with the Sentimental Reflections DVD series from the Milford Public Library. Each disc contains many entertaining and informational segments ranging in topics from historic documentary to musical notes to scenic travel specials. Just as an example, the latest edition includes a story about women of the frontier, a trip down the scenic Ohio Riverside, a segment describing the life and music of John Philip Sousa, a look at pre-television commercials, plus many more.

MILFORD, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO