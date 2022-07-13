New affiliate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Scottsdale

Debra Mason has associated with the North Scottsdale office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona is a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operating 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout the state, according to a press release July 12.

“I first selected to affiliate with Coldwell Banker based on the knowledge of the company and the franchise in Ohio under Ron Sweeney’s leadership,” Mason said in the release. “When we moved back here to Arizona, I was excited about continuing yet another chapter as an agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker in North Scottsdale.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona, she was an agent with Coldwell Banker Heritage, where she was the recipient of the Heben True Blue Spirit Award for her office in Huber Heights for 2021.

Before that, she was employed by Fry’s Food Stores for nearly five decades. Active in her community, she is currently associated with USA Cares and is involved with Acoustic Neuroma offering support to individuals diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma from diagnoses to post-surgical support.

In addition, her husband and she are also involved in raising money for suicide awareness and she participates in the yearly brain tumor walk in Phoenix.