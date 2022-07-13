ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

New affiliate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnW8J_0geKKFjc00

Debra Mason has associated with the North Scottsdale office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona as an affiliate agent.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona is a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operating 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout the state, according to a press release July 12.

“I first selected to affiliate with Coldwell Banker based on the knowledge of the company and the franchise in Ohio under Ron Sweeney’s leadership,” Mason said in the release. “When we moved back here to Arizona, I was excited about continuing yet another chapter as an agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker in North Scottsdale.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona, she was an agent with Coldwell Banker Heritage, where she was the recipient of the Heben True Blue Spirit Award for her office in Huber Heights for 2021.

Before that, she was employed by Fry’s Food Stores for nearly five decades. Active in her community, she is currently associated with USA Cares and is involved with Acoustic Neuroma offering support to individuals diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma from diagnoses to post-surgical support.

In addition, her husband and she are also involved in raising money for suicide awareness and she participates in the yearly brain tumor walk in Phoenix.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Ohio State
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Suicide Awareness#Residential Real Estate#Brain Tumor#Coldwell Banker Realty#Coldwell Banker Heritage#The Heben True Blue#Fry#Food Stores#Usa Cares
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
929
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy