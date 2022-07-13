Study Shows That Flathead Lake Has a Sustainable Imabalance to Nitrogen and Phosporus

BLUE BAY — When the month of May rolls around in Montana, everything bursts into a flurry of activity. Humans and wildlife alike doing all they can to reverse nine months of winter doldrums, hopeful for at least three months of sunshine and summer! The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s offer the perfect location to spend some time with friends and family, or on your own. On the east shore of Flathead Lake, halfway between Polson and Bigfork, sits Blue Bay Campground and Day Use Area, just past mile marker 14 on MT Highway 35. Swimming dock, boat launch, fishing pier, fish cleaning station, bagged ice and snacks, a Lake Front Building for daily rental, fee marina, camping and picnicking are amenities of the site. “We are hoping to expand some of the offerings for rent in the future,” notes Whisper Camel-Means, DFWRC Division Manager. “We want to rent kayaks, paddle boards, life jackets for patrons. Also welcome vendors to rent space and sell treats or food. We get a lot of people enjoying the lake here.”

POLSON, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO