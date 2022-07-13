ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Shows That Flathead Lake Has a Sustainable Imabalance to Nitrogen and Phosporus

By Paw Mozter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn metropolitan locations wherein lawn and garden fertilizers are being utilized, nutrients might drain off the soil. Nutrients can also be found in pet and animal excrement. Nitrogen and phosphorus are chemical components present in soils and fertilizers which plants require to flourish, just as any gardener or farmer can tell...

NBCMontana

Study reveals Flathead Lake has nutrient imbalance

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 40-year study conducted by the University of Montana’s Flathead Lake Biological Station found out there is a nutrient imbalance in Flathead Lake. The research shows an imbalance between nitrogen and phosphorus has likely caused ecological consequences in Flathead Lake and other low-nutrient ecosystems. Still,...
