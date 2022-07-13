ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

14 SPY-Approved Skincare & Grooming Products Are on Sale for Prime Day

By Mark Peikert
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s11XM_0geKJeds00

Click here to read the full article.

The lion’s share of attention on Amazon Prime Day may go to the deep tech and kitchen discounts, but there are plenty of steep price drops on grooming essentials, too. SPY combed through the list of Prime Day beauty deals and looked for products and brands that our team has already tested, reviewed and loved. All of the products below have been included in shopping guides on SPY before, and these are the tools every guy needs to feel and look his best.

Since everyone is feeling a little stressed these days, we’ve collated our top recommendations into this guide to the best Prime Day grooming and beauty deals for men.

But act fast — Prime Day ends July 13, and many of these deals are going fast.

Marlowe Charcoal Face and Body Bar Soap No. 106

Charcoal is known for its purifying, deep-cleaning prowess, and this bar soap from Marlowe adds acne-alleviating willow bark to the mix. (That’s where salicylic acid comes from.) Its light shea butter formula should be fine on pores, especially considering the heavy lifting the other two key ingredients are doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpcJz_0geKJeds00


Buy: Marlowe Charcoal Face and Body Bar Soap No. 106 $7.59 (orig. $9.49) 20% OFF

Jaxon Lane Rain or Shine Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50

If you want to ensure you have plenty of moisturization and broad-spectrum SPF protection, the Jaxon Lane Rain or Shine Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50 has you covered. With this amount of SPF, it feels more like a proper sunscreen than a lightweight moisturizer. But it’s one of the higher SPF moisturizers out there, delivering key protection from UVA and UVB rays while improving and hydrating skin with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and green tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7XIC_0geKJeds00


Buy: Jaxon Lane Rain or Shine Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50 $$25.60 (orig. $32.00) 20% OFF

Meridian Body Groomer

For downstairs shaving, you need a reliable body groomer that won’t nick or pull, and the Meridian Body Groomer is the best we’ve ever tested. We’ve only ever ranked other body groomers more highly because of the elevated price tag, but during Prime Day, this trimmer is at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

LOWEST PRICE EVER https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbC62_0geKJeds00


Buy: Meridian Body Groomer $48.00

Jack Black Turbo Wash

Jack Black’s Turbo Wash is a two-in-one hair and body wash. This energizing body wash contains rosemary and eucalyptus to help support immunity by reducing bacteria on the skin’s surface, and juniper berry helps to detox the body and assists in post-workout recovery. Sulfate-free, this dual cleanser is ideal when used in a warm shower before exercise to help loosen muscles, open airways and awaken the senses. And after a workout, it offers a deep clean, refreshing and soothing to those tired muscles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfMj8_0geKJeds00


Buy: Jack Black Turbo Wash $52.00 (orig. $64.00) 19% OFF

Lumin Revitalizing Face Moisturizer

This hydrating moisturizing balm is a cream ready to keep your face as hydrated as it can be. Simply rub it over your face before bedtime and get the dry areas on your face when you wake up. Post-shower, place a little on as well since your skin begins to dry up after it’s wet. We’re big fans of Lumin’s skincare products, which are a great option for guys who are new to skincare and looking for effective and affordable products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrX4C_0geKJeds00


Buy: Lumin Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm $16.12 (orig. $22.99) 30% OFF

Isshah Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrush

The biodegradable handle on the Isshah toothbrush is water-resistant, meaning users don’t have to wait for it to dry before putting the bamboo toothbrush away. Carbon-treated bristles and BPA-free nylon provide an excellent brushing experience each time. The durable toothbrushes come in a set of four, which will last one person a full year or provide toothbrushes for the whole family (each brush is numbered for easy identification). We also like that Isshah packages its toothbrushes in recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4672HM_0geKJeds00


Buy: Isshah Bamboo Toothbrush $8.99 (orig. $12.99) 31% OFF

Proactiv Acne Renewing Cleanser

Hormonal acne is merely adult acne, consisting of pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and acne cysts due to an overproduction of sebum, the oily skin substance. So if you can treat the overproduction or at least manage it, then can treat the acne. The Proactiv Acne Renewing Cleanser uses benzoyl peroxide and exfoliating beads to mechanically and chemically even out and cleanse the skin. But hey, we’re adults; we need good stuff to keep our skin feeling healthy too. Hyaluronic acid and chamomile go a long way to moisturizing and soothing skin amid the harsh benzoyl peroxide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuNPI_0geKJeds00


Buy: Proactiv Acne Renewing Cleanser $17.50 (orig. $24.95) 30% OFF

Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment

With Prime Day discounts this good, stock up on Proactiv’s three-step treatment now, featuring the cleanser, toner and repairing treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DL8VM_0geKJeds00


Buy: Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment $25.20 (orig. $34.95) 28% OFF

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

So far, these Crest 3D White Strips are some of the most popular products on sale for Prime Day among SPY readers. Let’s normalize having ivory colored teeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oai8N_0geKJeds00


Buy: Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $29.99 (orig. $45.99) 35% OFF

Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay

The Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay is meant for deep pore cleansing and oily clean-up. The kaolin and bentonite clays tighten the pores and natural ingredients and vitamins soften and rejuvenate the skin. Some reviewers did note that this mask might not be best for those with sensitive skin, but overall this is one of the best clay masks for that sweet, smooth, tight skin sensation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKhhq_0geKJeds00


Buy: Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay $20.80 (orig. $26.00) 20% OFF

Jaxon Lane Bro Mask Facial Sheet Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4779yq_0geKJeds00


Buy: Jaxon Lane Bro Mask Facial Sheet Mask $22.40 (orig. $28.00) 20% OFF

Kleem Vitamin C Serum

Kleem’s Vitamin C Serum is jam-packed with ingredients and benefits that are ultimately proven to reduce wrinkles and fine lines while helping to boost collagen, fade sun spots and improve your skin’s brightness. Formulated with 20% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid , this serum is not just a topical anti-ager, it will actually improve the overall health of your skin for a smoother, fresher and more revitalized youthful complexion.


Buy: Kleem Vitain C Serum $11.38 (orig. $31.00) 63% OFF

Boxoyx 10-Piece Blackhead Remover Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7xxR_0geKJeds00


Buy: Boxoyx 10-Piece Blackhead Remover Kit $14.99 (orig. $25.95) 42% OFF

Braun Electric Razor

NOW UNDER $100

We’re in the process of testing electric razors at SPY, but so far Braun’s products have impressed our product testers. The brand’s foil Series 7 is one of the best mid-range electric razors, and it’s perfect for guys who don’t want to spend $400 on an electric razor but are wary of budget options as well. Consider it the goldilocks of shavers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h84Ir_0geKJeds00


Buy: Braun Series 7 Electric Razor $99.94

King C. Gillette Grooming Kit

Named after the founder of the company, the premium King C. Gillette line of shaving products has won numerous awards from the SPY team. We’ve tested the entire line, and during Prime Day, you can order a discovery kit that lets you try the entire line for under $30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eILT_0geKJeds00


Buy: King C. Gillette Grooming Kit $27.95

SPY

SPY

