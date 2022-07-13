ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Virginia

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Arlington National Cemetery is being credited as the most historic landmark in Virginia.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the nation's largest military cemetery as the top choice for Virginia.

"There’s no shortage of historical must-visits in Virginia," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "But one of the most famous—and most emotionally charged—is Arlington National Cemetery, where over 400,000 servicemen and women and veterans are buried. Some highlights include the Arlington House (a memorial to George Washington), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and John F. Kennedy’s gravesite."

Here's Reader's Digest's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state:

  1. Alabama- Ivy Green
  2. Alaska- Baranof Castle
  3. Arizona- Lowell Observatory
  4. Arkansas- Central High School
  5. California- Alcatraz Island
  6. Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
  7. Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
  8. Delaware- Old Swedes Church
  9. Florida- Venetian Pool
  10. Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
  11. Hawaii- Iolani Palace
  12. Idaho- Cataldo Mission
  13. Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
  14. Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
  15. Iowa- Amana Colonies
  16. Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
  17. Kentucky- Churchill Downs
  18. Louisiana- Cabildo
  19. Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
  20. Maryland- Fort McHenry
  21. Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
  22. Michigan- Fort Mackinac
  23. Minnesota- Mill City Museum
  24. Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
  25. Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
  26. Montana- Butte Historic District
  27. Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
  28. Nevada- Hoover Dam
  29. New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
  30. New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
  31. New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
  32. New York- Ellis Island
  33. North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
  34. North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
  35. Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
  36. Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
  37. Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
  38. Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
  39. Rhode Island- Slater Mill
  40. South Carolina- Fort Sumter
  41. South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
  42. Tennessee- Graceland
  43. Texas- The Alamo
  44. Utah- Temple Square
  45. Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
  46. Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
  47. Washington- Chinook Point
  48. West Virginia- The Greenbrier
  49. Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
  50. Wyoming- Independence Rock

