Cerave Amazon Prime Day deals: Up to 44% off cleansing balm, SA lotion and moisturiser

We’ve been counting down the days to Amazon Prime Day 2022 for weeks, and now the event is in its final few hours.

Much like any big sale event, like Black Friday or the Boxing Day sales, people are falling into two camps – those who are taking things cooly and calmly, having bagged all the bargains they wanted, and those in a last-minute frenzy.

But fear not. There’s no need to panic, as there are still countless deals to be had on TVs , laptops , home appliances and many more big-ticketed items. Plus, we’re now starting to focus on the smaller savings too, like these great bargains on CeraVe.

Thanks to TikTok, the brand boomed in popularity in the UK back in 2020, meaning it’s still relatively new to most of us. And while it was never the most expensive option on the market, when it comes to skincare, saving on an everyday essential can sometimes feel like more of a win – especially when buying two or three things.

So, whether you’re a CeraVe super fan or fancy finally giving it a try, with savings up to 44 per cent, now is the time. And we have everything you need to know below.

CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser: Was £12.50, now £7, Amazon.co.uk

Named best for acne and oily skin in our dedicated CeraVe product guide , scoring a very impressive nine out of ten, a huge 44 per cent saving is definitely something worth getting excited about.

“If acne is wreaking havoc on your skin and self-esteem, this affordable gel cleanser is a helping hand,” shared our tester. “It’s brilliantly gentle and won’t feel painful on angry, red breakouts but will effectively cleanse skin. The hero ingredient is salicylic acid, which exfoliates, reduces inflammation and redness while unclogging pores too, making it ideal for oily skin types.”

They added that “ it can also reduce sebum excess, which clogs pores and can lead to spots,” making it seem like a great all-rounder to us.

If you’ve already got a full cleanser in the bathroom cupboard, plenty of our other CeraVe favourites have also had an Amazon Prime Day price cut, including the moisturising cream (was £16, now £8.96, Amazon.co.uk ), SA smoothing cream (was £12.50, now £8, Amazon.co.uk ) and the hyaluronic acid serum (was £17, now £10.20, Amazon.co.uk ).

