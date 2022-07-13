Big 12’s Brett Yormark Leaves Door Open on Early Texas, Oklahoma Exit

After Wednesday’s press conference at Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, new commissioner Brett Yormark spoke to a small group of reporters and shared that he’s open to speeding up realignment.

Yorkmark told reporters that he’s “not against” negotiations that would let both Oklahoma and Texas leave the conference for the SEC earlier than 2025 as expected, per the Austin American Statesman’s Brian Davis.

“But it’s got to be in the best interest of the conference, obviously,” he added.

It’s been almost been exactly a year since the Sooners and Longhorns rocked the college sports landscape with their announcement that they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. The rivals are seen as the two biggest draws to the conference, leaving the new commissioner with some holes to fill.

The Big 12 officially announced the hiring of Brett Yormark as the fifth commissioner of the conference on June 29. Before this, he spent three years at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation serving as the COO and co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, the commercial side of the business. He replaces former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who stepped down from his role after 10 years in April.

