Crest Whitening Strips Are 35% Off — But Only for a Few More Hours

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGamk_0geKIb1u00

If you love a good cup of coffee or tea, you most likely know how much havoc it can create for teeth . Even though our favorite beverages make us feel energized and refreshed, it leaves our teeth looking, well , not so bright. That’s where a teeth whitening kit comes in handy, and luckily you can get the best one on sale now for Prime Day.

Crest Whitestrips are loved by Amazon shoppers and has over 48,000 five-star reviews. The kit comes with 44 strips that whiten teeth almost instantly. All you have to do is apply one strip to your top and bottom rows of teeth, let sit for an hour, and voila ! No more expensive trips to the dentist for teeth whitening .

Crest 3D Whitestrips—$29.99, originally $45.99


Crest 3D Whitestrips

$29.99, originally $45.99



Buy now

If you’re a skeptic about whitestrips, one shopper confirmed that the Crest Whitestrips give “great results after one-time use.” They also added, “I haven’t whitened my teeth in years, and I could tell they severely needed it, so I thought I would get one. The price seemed a little much for me, but I remember using their products in the past, and I remembered liking them, so thought I should give it a go. And I am loving it! I have only used it once, and the before and after picture is amazing!”

“Works wonders,” another one said . “Crazy the difference in what just four treatments have done so far”

A final shopper said they’ve seen “amazing results,” before adding, “I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth, but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It’s hard to tell when you look in the mirror every day, but I knew there was an improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos, and I was amazed.”

