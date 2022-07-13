Woman Living in $2k Shed Thanks to Online Trend Says She Was 'Ripped Off'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe. Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions. "The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details." Garcia...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO