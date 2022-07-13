ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman Living in $2k Shed Thanks to Online Trend Says She Was 'Ripped Off'

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Liz was red-faced and sweating in a shed without electricity or running water in Houston, Texas, during the state's record-breaking...

www.newsweek.com

Texas State
Houston, TX
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Affordable Housing#Housing Construction#Housing Prices#Air Conditioning#Tiktok#A Nobody Goodbye#Americans#Home Depot#Texans
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Mary Duncan

Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent years and years of my life waitressing and a number of different kids of establishments and feel like I could fill a book with all the stories I have of the wacky things people did to me and my fellow servers during that time.
Greyson F

Texas Taco Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new taco joint has opened here in the Valley.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Phoenix is often a proving ground for tacos. Whether from an independent restaurant owner or a massive chain, tacos inevitably find their way to the Valley. Few cities in the country (if not the world) have the sheer volume of taco restaurants as metro Phoenix, and a new launch in the city will only increase competition between the different restaurant options available.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS DFW

"We're just really glad she's home:" Questions remain after missing Dallas nurse found safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe. Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions. "The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details." Garcia...
DALLAS, TX
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Narcity USA

This Floating Boardwalk In Texas Is One Of The World's Longest & It’s Surrounded By Lily Pads

It seems like the Lone Star State is home to many giant things and breaking some world records with its Texas-sized attractions. If you're looking for fun unique things to do here, there is an array of big adventures to choose from like snorkeling in the world's largest spring-fed pool or meeting the current world's tallest dog at the Dallas Farmer's Market.
WEATHERFORD, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

