Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren to Part Ways at End of 2022 Formula 1 Season

Updated on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren are officially going separate ways. Today, Ricciardo confirmed on Instagram that his contract with the F1 racing team would be terminated at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo first joined McLaren in 2021 on a three-year deal, which is ending a year early. He said, “We’ve put in a lot of effort on both sides but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted so the team decided to make a change for next year… We mutually agreed this was the right thing for the both of us.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo)

Ricciardo looked back on his time with McLaren fondly, noting the signficance of his first McLaren victory during the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. While he stayed mum on future plans, he told fans that there’s more to come.

McLaren also made a statement regarding the departature, writing on Instagram: “ The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by McLaren (@mclaren)

What We Originally Reported on July 13, 2022:



Rumors have been swirling that Formula 1 diver Daniel Ricciardo’s future with McLaren Racing was uncertain. Part of the speculation came after McLaren c hief executive Zak Brown said last month that Ricciardo’s time with the team had not met expectations. He has also failed to finish in the top three so far this season, garnering more rumors that he would soon be retiring from the sport altogether.



However, on Wednesday, Ricciardo addressed the claims and said he was committed to McLaren and Formula 1.

“There have been a lot of rumors around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me. I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport,” the Australian racing driver posted on Instagram. “Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy! I’m working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever.”

Earlier this month, Ricciardo fronted FN’s July cover in celebration of McLaren’s upcoming partnership with K-Swiss.

In spring 23, the K-Swiss x McLaren footwear line will officially debut. Fans of the racing team can expect looks in its signature papaya orange colorway, as well as lifestyle silhouettes filled with neutrals. All styles will have recognizable K-Swiss branding such as its traditional five stripes, for instance, along with the McLaren F1 racing team logo, as well as K-Swiss’ patented Tubes technology.

Lindsey Eckhouse, director of licensing, e-commerce and e-sports at McLaren Racing said the team’s crew and engineers have been wear-testing the product. Ricciardo and fellow McLaren teammate Lando Norris will also be wearing the shoes.

“Eventually, we would look at bringing some of their design tones into what we’re creating with K-Swiss as they’re huge assets for us in driving visibility of the partnership,” she said.

Next up, Ricciardo and Norris are headed to the 2022 French Grand Prix, which takes place over 53 laps of the 5.842-kilometre Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on Sunday, July 24.

Watch below as both drivers answer FN’s burning questions.