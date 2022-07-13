ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Alert Center: Mayor Adams, local leaders announce new mental health facility for the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9J8Y_0geKHeiI00

Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) announced the opening of the Bronx Support and Connection Center, a new mental health center for the borough.

The center is a short-term treatment and stabilization program that offers services for those experiencing mental health or substance use needs, according to officials.

Mayor Adams says the new facility offers New Yorkers an alternative to avoidable emergency room visits and criminal justice interventions.

The SCC will also serve patients referred by the city’s recently expanded Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division (B-HEARD) program.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Adams, NY
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Mayor#Health Facility#New Yorkers#Scc
mylittlefalls.com

Governor announces $234 million in additional food assistance for July

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cnyhomepage.com

New York COVID update Thursday, July 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Opinion: Mayor Adams, Please Ask NYC to Mask Up

“I am deeply concerned that New York City is taking the foot off the brakes at the exact wrong moment.”. I got a migraine last week. Normally, this is an irritating inconvenience: I need to take the rest of the day off work, crawl into bed, and wait a few hours for the pain, nausea, and visual changes to subside. It’s annoying, but I can tolerate it two or three times a year. But this was the fourth migraine I’d had in five days. If this had happened a few years ago, I might have worried about some kind of environmental toxin. But in 2022, it makes sense. I had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy