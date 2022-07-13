Alert Center: Mayor Adams, local leaders announce new mental health facility for the Bronx

Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) announced the opening of the Bronx Support and Connection Center, a new mental health center for the borough.

The center is a short-term treatment and stabilization program that offers services for those experiencing mental health or substance use needs, according to officials.

Mayor Adams says the new facility offers New Yorkers an alternative to avoidable emergency room visits and criminal justice interventions.

The SCC will also serve patients referred by the city’s recently expanded Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division (B-HEARD) program.