'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3 Gets Release Date and New Poster

Ryan Gosling is currently a hot commodity. Because if we're not talking about his bleach blonde hair and look for Greta Gerwig's new film Barbie where Gosling is playing Ken, then we're talking about his turn as Six in The Gray Man from the tag team duo known as The Russo Brothers. In preparation for the release of The Gray Man which hits theaters on July 15 and Netflix on July 22, Gosling did a video for NetflixFilm that details his go-to movies and choices for some of their hard-hitting questions — like what is one movie you claim is your favorite and what's your actual favorite movie. Naturally, Gosling went on a whole tangent and eventually also said that Stepbrothers is one of the best as many have done before him.

