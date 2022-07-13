New Chiefs gear aims to get fans in German spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t playing in Germany during the 2022-2023 season, but that doesn’t mean Chiefs Kingdom won’t be represented there.

In fact, Chiefs fans are now able to buy gear with the Chiefs logo on a German, or Deutschland, flag.

There are hoodies and t-shirts for both men and women available through the NFL’s Europe shop . All items start at $33 and ship starting next week, just in time for training camp.

It’s all part of a push by both the NFL and the Chiefs to growing a football following in Europe.

Last week, the Chiefs announced the organization partnered with global marketing agency Sportfi v e to help the Chiefs grow their fan base in Germany.

Sportfi v e has Germany offices in Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Munich, as well as offices in the U.S.

According to the league, there are more than 19 million NFL fans in Germany alone. That popularity is expected to grow when the Seattle Seahawks face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play the first regular-season NFL game in Germany Nov. 13.

It’s predicted the Chiefs will play at lease one game there in the coming years, partially due to Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt’s ties to 32-time German soccer champions FC Bayern Munich. The two clubs have shared a player development partnership since 2018.

The NFL also granted the Chiefs with marketing and commercial rights to Germany and Mexico as part of the its Global Growth plan.

