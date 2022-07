Tonight the 48-year-old man arrested outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal‘s Arbor Heights home last Saturday night was released from jail. We first noticed his release on the county inmate roster and confirmed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that he was released as required because he had not yet been charged. The KCPAO says that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be charged – they are still working on the case: “The suspect’s alleged language and actions, coupled with his possession of a concealed weapon, deserve the full attention of the justice system. Presently, the investigation is ongoing and our office is working with police investigators to make sure we understand the full extent of the suspect’s actions to build the strongest case possible.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO