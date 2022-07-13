ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat to sign San Francisco standout Jamaree Bouyea to Exhibit 10 deal

 4 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea will reportedly sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat after going undrafted last month, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bouyea, who was named to the All-WCC first team, averaged 17.3 points, five rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals last season as a senior. He helped guide the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998 and was the second-leading scorer in the conference.

The 23-year-old joined the Heat shortly after the draft and has played with them in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League. He is averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, three assists, 1.2 steals and one block in five games between the two events.

Bouyea will likely spend next season in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He can earn up to $50,000 if he is waived and stays with the Skyforce for at least 60 days. However, he is expected to have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Miami plays next in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

#Ncaa Tournament#Las Vegas#The Miami Heat#The Sioux Falls Skyforce
