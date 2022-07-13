Quilt Show

The Untamed Dogs Pound 351 of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs recently made a $750 donation to the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. Members of Pound 351 and hospital representatives shown at the check presentation are (left to right): Dan Betts, Untamed Dogs Pound 351 pound keeper; Barb Hagen, RN; Emily Wilson, major gifts officer; Ruth Rainey, RN; Ron Burns, Sr., Department of Illinois commandant, MCL; Ray Hughes; Roger Holtgrave; Frank Christie; Gary Hoeffken, Department of Illinois adjutant; Greg Stoff; Lester Blankenship; Henry Steiner; Herb Knobeloch, Jr.; Mike Murphy; Randy Von Hatten; and Robert Weber, Department of Illinois senior vice commandant.
Shirley M. Olsen, age 89 of Hamel, IL, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, November 24, 1932, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Edward and Martha (nee Stille) Abert. On Sunday, May 25, 1958, she married Josef R. Olsen at...
Kathryn A. “Sis” Raymond, age 82, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was born August 21, 1939 in Breese, a daughter of the late Louis A. “Buck” and Catherine, nee Hagen, Meissner. In addition to...
Motorists had to use a little more caution at the Fourth Street railroad crossing in Greenville Thursday and early Friday. That was because a tractor trailer unit struck the east crossing light standard, causing it to fall to the ground. Greenville police reported the truck was driven out of a...
The June activity report for the Greenville Police Department has been released. Officers made 12 felony arrests and four on misdemeanor cases. Another three arrests were made on warrants. Police issued eight traffic citations and two tickets for ordinance violations. There was one juvenile arrest and another arrest in an...
