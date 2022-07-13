Jared Leto and shirtless Jason Momoa share ‘epic’ vacation photo

Think of the wild stories shared on this trip.

Earlier this week, actor Jared Leto posted a super fun, bro-hang, boating photo featuring himself with actor Jason Momoa and legendary rock climber Chris Sharma .

In it, all three are hanging out on a boat in the perfectly blue waters along the coast of the island paradise of Mallorca – as per Leto’s caption: "Mallorca Adventures w / legends Chris and Jason." Leto is the only one who kept his shirt on, which can make sense when you're hanging out with Momoa and his epic pecs.

From the giant smiles and all three thrusting various thumbs up, devil horns, and fists in the air, it looks like a great time between pals.

But who knew?

It’s true Leto and Momoa have appeared within the DC universe of movies – Leto as the Joker and Momoa as Aquaman. Leto has built a rep as a somewhat mercurial, mysterious star, while Momoa is a happy-go-lucky action hero. Then Sharma comes from a whole other world, as he is one of the most famous rock climbers of all time.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, the party was a random run-in, as Sharma noted in his re-post of the pic. "Look who @prideofgypsies and I ran into in the middle of the Mediterranean!” said Sharma’s caption. “Epic times with an epic crew!"

Momoa also shared Leto’s snapshot on his Instagram Story. Momoa recently split from Eiza Gonzalez , and while an ET source said Momoa is “focused on his career right now,” it seems like he’s fitting in some fun in the sun first.

Though who knows? Maybe the three cooked up an awesome movie idea while lounging in the boat. Aquaman swims to Mallorca and shimmys up a mountain to get to the Joker’s secret lair with the aid of a world famous climber? Hollywood, if you're listening...

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram