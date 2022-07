Houston Astros prospects Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown were booed by Los Angeles Dodgers fans at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase has a profound hatred for the Houston Astros. MLB investigated and declared that the Astros illegally stole signs through electronic means during the 2017 season, the very year where they won the World Series by defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Of course, there would be some bad blood carrying over for years to come.

