August court date set for man charged with first-degree murder in Asheville shooting

By WLOS Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say 26-year-old Danquries Lamar Green turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday after being charged in a weekend shooting death. Wednesday...

