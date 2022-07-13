August court date set for man charged with first-degree murder in Asheville shooting

On Feb. 15, 2021, the Sylva Police Department became aware of an allegation of excessive force by then SPD Officer Patrick “Eli” Trantham involving an arrestee. According to a Sylva Police Deparetment press release, upon learning about the accusation, Chief Chris Hatton called for two investigations into the alleged incident — an administrative investigation and a criminal investigation. The administrative — or internal — investigation was conducted by members of Sylva Police Department's leadership. The goal of this investigation was to determine if any department policies were violated during this situation. The second investigation requested by Hatton was a criminal investigation. The goal of this investigation was to determine if any violations of criminal law occurred, which was looked into by the State Bureau of Investigation.

SYLVA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO