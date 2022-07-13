Rakell says he needs to find way to be successful with Malkin

CRANBERRY TWP, PA (93.7 The Fan) – There was the potential that forward Rickard Rakell could have signed for more money elsewhere. Not that he did poorly at six years, $30 million with the Pens. He says more than the contract, it was the people around him as to why he didn’t test free agency.

“A big thing for me was having the chance to win,” Rakell said Wednesday. “I had a really good feeling about the Penguins when I got there last season. It’s a package thing-I want to be at the great organization with great teammates and it’s a great opportunity.”

There were a few hours before Evgeni Malkin signed with the talk of him moving back to center. Now with that contract secured, Rakell is looking forward to getting to know Geno better as his winger.

“I was super-happy to see he signed his contract,” Rakell said. “For the two of us, if we can find some more chemistry and get some more time in training camp and get to know each other a little better. It can be really good.”

“He’s such a great player. I have to find a way to be successful with him.”

It’s less likely he would be a winger with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, but he did play there a little after the trade last season.

“We had some really good games together,” Rakell said. “He’s really easy to play with. I just try to stay open, he plays a really fast game and he can find you when you are in a good scoring position. Keep my stick on the ice and be ready. Be relaxed and play my game and it turns out pretty good.”

Overall Rakell played in 19 games with the Pens with four goals and nine assists. He believes those numbers will improve as he gets more familiar with the system and his teammates. The 29-year-old said he watched the Stanley Cup playoffs saying ‘that could have been us’ winning a championship. He’s motivated now to get better and make the team around him better.

“I had so much fun playing with this team in the short period of time last year,” the 10-year NHL veteran said. “I’m super-excited to see where we can go from here. How I can elevate my game and help as much as I can.”

For the Pens to get their first playoff series win in half a decade, let alone thing about another championship, they need more from Rakell.