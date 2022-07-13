ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Why The Open at St. Andrews will likely be the last major for LIV golfers

By Brian Gebhardt, Midday Show With Andy Randy
 4 days ago

On Wednesday Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Golf Channel Host and Reporter, Todd Lewis, from St. Andrews, Scotland.

In addition to previewing the 150 th Open Championship Lewis explained how this week’s tournament could be the final major that golfers participating in the LIV Golf Series could compete in after talking about Tiger Woods’ comments this week saying that Tiger’s words are “Incredibly heavy.”

“Today, Martin Slumbers, and for those who don’t follow golf this intensely he is the Chief Executive of the R&A, which is holding this championship. Came out and basically echoed what Tiger said about how LIV Golf isn’t great for the game and is not great for growing the game,” said Lewis.

“Now that to me is important because the R&A obviously controls who comes into this championship and at least from this press conference I picked up that he is hinting or leaning right now towards not letting these LIV golfers come back and play in The Open again,” Lewis added.

Lewis went on to explain how the other governing bodies of the other major championships will likely follow the R&A in not allowing LIV golfers to play in majors if that is in fact what the R&A decided to do.

You can listen to Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 10a-2p.

