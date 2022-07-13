ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kalidou Koulibaly flying to London and will complete medical on THURSDAY as Chelsea agree £34m transfer with Napoli

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

CHELSEA are on the verge of securing their second summer signing with Kalidou Koulibaly heading to London to complete his medical.

The Blues are closing in on a £34million transfer for the Napoli central defender as they look to plug the holes left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ENqo_0geKDBsp00
Kalidou Koulibaly is jetting to London and will undergo his Chelsea medical on Thursday Credit: Getty

Koulibaly, 31, only has one year left on his contract in Italy but the Serie A club, for whom he has played over 300 times, are ready to sell after initially rejecting Chelsea’s first offer of £27m.

However, after the Premier League giants increased that, the Senegal star is due to earn about £8m a year - £150,000 a week - at Stamford Bridge.

He will have a medical on Thursday and will then have to complete his paperwork before a decision is made on whether he meets Thomas Tuchel and the rest of Chelsea squad in Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

He could feature in his first game for the Blues in Vegas on Saturday when they take on Mexican outfit Club America.

And should everything go as planned, he will become the second arrival following confirmation that Raheem Sterling has signed from Manchester City for £50m.

The 27-year-old England forward arrives on a five-year contract, with the option of a further year, in a deal worth up to £50m.

Sterling, who will earn £300k per week, is understood to be training with the squad today having completed his own medical in London before jetting out and the forward could also feature against Club America.

Both Koulibaly and Sterling are the first signings of new owner Todd Boehly’s era at Stamford having taken over from Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

American businessman Boehly played a key role in both deals, and is working to bring in more new faces to rebuild Tuchel’s squad.

Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and full-back Marcos Alonso could also be departing, but have been told more signings need to be made before they leave.

Chelsea remain linked with defenders Jules Kounde from Sevilla and Presnel Kimpembe from PSG.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Napoli#Serie A#Mexican
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘very close’ to Presnel Kimpembe transfer in £38m deal as PSG line up replacement for central defender

CHELSEA are close to securing the signing of Presnel Kimpembe, according to reports. The Blues have lined up the Paris Saint-Germain defender as their latest arrival after completing transfers for Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling. Koulibaly has finalised his £34million switch from Napoli to bolster Thomas Tuchel's defensive options, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Arsenal agree £30m Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer fee with Man City that could spell end of Youri Tielemans interest

ARSENAL are confident of securing Oleksandr Zinchenko as their fifth signing of the summer after agreeing a £30million fee with Manchester City. And the arrival of the versatile Ukraine international could end their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. Technical director Edu is currently working to finalise personal terms...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
602K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy