Cardi B's 'Hot S***' video has arrived: Unpacking the most unreal looks

Yeah it’s the song title, but “Hot S***” is literally the vibe of every look Cardi B served in the newly released Lado Kvataniya directed music video of the braggadocios track.

While strutting up the side of a skyscraper, getting a tune up, rapping on a golden statue in the desert, Cardi rocked four looks throughout, and she ate every single one of them.

The usually colorful Queen kept things monochrome this time around, but since it’s Cardi after all, for one of the looks she decided to do it dripping in diamonds. As for the other three, Cardi opted to open the music video looking like a luxurious car engine, rocking a fitted sheer and black bodysuit, affixed with an assortment of chrome gadgets and gizmos, paired perfectly with patent leather thigh high boots and pasties.

Next looking like a flaming hot glass of milk, Cardi rocked a long sleeve fitted curvy cut-out floor length while gown while surrounded by a pair of mechanical robots of some sort, and there is to say is — SLAY!

For the final look Cardi went back to black in another bodysuit, this time fairly simple aside from the duo of double barrels cupping her chest.

Oh, and Kanye 's mask also deserves a shout out.

Naturally it goes with out saying the with each look her face was beat to perfection, nails were fire and hair was sleek. But if your’e asking us to pick our favorite, umm first of all, we can’t. And second of all, that’s rude. How about you try, just press play on Cardi’s “Hot S***” music video below.

