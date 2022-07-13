Victor Olofsson signs with Sabres for two more years

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres have avoided arbitration with winger Victor Olofsson, signing him to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million.

Honestly, I thought Olofsson would get over $5 million.

Olofsson is coming off a contract that paid him $3.05 million per-year.

In 188 games with the Sabres, Olofsson has scored 55 goals, half of which were on the power play. Over an 82-game span, Olofsson averages 24 goals and 55 points.

This is a good contract that will allow the Sabres to see if what they saw out of Olofsson at the end of last season is for real. He was a much better two-way player and showed off more of his playmaking abilities.