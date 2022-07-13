ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

WATCH: LI police seek 2 men who put powerful firecrackers in Mercedes-Benz

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9kTz_0geKAjo200

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County officials are searching for two men who put a M-80 firecracker inside of a car in this month, according to authorities.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on July 9, two men wearing dark clothing broke a passenger side rear triangle window of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz and placed a lit M-80 firecracker inside the vehicle located on State Avenue in Wyandanch, a surveillance video shared by police showed.

M-80 is a large class of powerful firecrackers containing a charge in excess of 50 milligrams of pyrotechnic flash powder. Civilian use requires a license issued by federal authorities.

The explosion caused substantial damage and the suspects fled east on State Avenue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Beach; suspect arrested

A Long Beach man was arrested Saturday after he fatally stabbed a woman and attempted to flee from the scene. The stabbing occurred just after 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coolidge Street, according to Long Beach police. The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
Shore News Network

Suffolk County Police Serve Warrant, Sieze Gun and Drugs

WEST BABYLON, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant in West Babylon, leading to an arrest on gun and drug charges. According to police, patrol officers observed a man holding a pistol while standing in front of a home on East 13th Street on July 5. When the officers approached the man, he fled on foot but was located a short time later. Officers recovered a .40 caliber Glock 27 along with a large-capacity magazine.
WEST BABYLON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandanch, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Wyandanch, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firecracker#Crime Stoppers
Daily News

NYC subway cleaners fight off cops after gun found in car

Two off-duty MTA subway cleaners were arrested Friday for fighting with police after a gun was found in their car, police said. Gentry Pugh, 52, and Shamecca Heywood, 30, were sitting in a car outside the Whole Foods Market at N. 3rd St. and Bedford Ave. in Greenpoint when a police officer approached their car at 10 a.m. and inquired if they knew anything about a recent assault in the area. As ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Lloyd Harbor Man Arrested for DWI with 3 of His Daughters in the Car

The Nassau County Police Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Lloyd Harbor man for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Leandra’s Law) that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. in Plainview. According to police, Officers responded to a 911 call for three 13-year-old females on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Bronx woman charged with killing her mother

A Bronx woman has been busted for killing her mother inside their Bronx apartment, police said Saturday. Charlene Novoa, 26, was arrested shortly after her mom, Slima Garcia, 66, was found dead inside their Park Ave. apartment near Yankee Stadium in Concourse Village about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. Garcia was face down on the floor with two deep gashes to her forehead, police ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

31-Year-Old Woman Shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A July 10th shooting in Brooklyn was caught on camera and now police are asking the public to help identify the gunman. The suspect stopped his car, got out and began shooting multiple times, striking a 31-year-old woman. Police said the incident happened at around...
BROOKLYN, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 14

Thomas J. Jurkiewitcz, 53, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on July 3 at 6:49 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol... more. Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — all felony charges because of a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Police said that at 9:49 p.m. they observed a 2007 Honda Civic driving south on Route 114 near Stephen Hands Path in East Hampton and the driver was not able to stay in the southbound lane and was driving on the shoulder. Police said Sacancela-Guaman, once pulled over, appeared intoxicated and did ... 11 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
NBC New York

Trio Steals $111,000 in Jewelry From Zales Store at Queens Mall: Police

Police are looking for two men and a woman who pulled off a six-figure heist in Queens. The theft happened around 7 p.m. on June 6 at a Zales jewelry store in the Queens Center Mall. Police said the two men removed a glass pane from a display case and snatched the goods, while the woman acted as a lookout.
QUEENS, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers an Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man and woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in June. A man and woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Target, located at 265 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy