WATCH: LI police seek 2 men who put powerful firecrackers in Mercedes-Benz

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County officials are searching for two men who put a M-80 firecracker inside of a car in this month, according to authorities.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on July 9, two men wearing dark clothing broke a passenger side rear triangle window of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz and placed a lit M-80 firecracker inside the vehicle located on State Avenue in Wyandanch, a surveillance video shared by police showed.

M-80 is a large class of powerful firecrackers containing a charge in excess of 50 milligrams of pyrotechnic flash powder. Civilian use requires a license issued by federal authorities.

The explosion caused substantial damage and the suspects fled east on State Avenue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.