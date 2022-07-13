ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brad Stevens indicates the Celtics are done making big moves

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7NUw_0geKA9JF00

It doesn’t sound like the Celtics are expecting to make any more big moves this summer.

In an interview Tuesday with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg , Stevens stressed he doesn’t want to surrender significant rotational pieces. “We have to add without taking away,” he said. “I think that we are in a good place, depth-wise.”

That would seemingly eliminate the Celtics from the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, if they were even involved. The Nets are reportedly searching for a monumental package. Presumably, any trade conversations with the Celtics would begin with Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics made a splash July 1 when they acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers, and impressively, didn’t give up any players of value. The package heading to Indiana consisted of Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, roster filler and a 2023 first-round pick later, which will likely be in the mid to upper 20s.

In that case, the Celtics managed to bring aboard a significant piece without taking away from their core. That may be due to Brogdon’s extended injury history. He hasn’t played more than 56 games in a season since 2018-19.

The guard is also owed $22.6 million this season. (Boston also signed Danilo Gallinari on the first day of free agency.)

Stevens’ comments indicate the Celtics are content with starting the season with Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Brogdon in the backcourt, despite some redundancies.

With a payroll $20 million over the salary cap, Stevens also suggested it was unlikely the Celtics will use their $17.1 Evan Fournier trade exception before it expires July 18. "I think the bottom line is, and obviously we have not only a trade exception now but trade exceptions that we can use again towards the trade deadline, and that's all about just finding the right deal,” he said.

At this point, the only apparent weakness on the Celtics’ roster is their lack of a dependable backup big man. But Stevens told reporters Tuesday, including WEEI's Nick Friar , he thinks Luke Kornet could fill that role.

Some of Stevens’ remarks might just be postering. But if the Celtics make another big move this summer, it will go against his word.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
