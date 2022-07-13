ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Why N'Keal Harry was a bust the Patriots should've seen coming

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEgqT_0geK9qjd00

To an extent, it's true what they say about the NFL Draft: it really can be a bit of a crapshoot.

So-called "can't miss" prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck, or Myles Garrett don't come around every season. When they do, injuries, bad fits, or poor attitude have proven capable of derailing even the most promising careers.

So on its face, the fact that the Patriots missed on 2019 first-round receiver N'Keal Harry is just life in the NFL. No team hits on 100 percent of its draft picks, not even the lauded Baltimore Ravens.

But that doesn't mean Bill Belichick should be let off the hook for this.

Obviously, highlight videos and college film, which too often doesn't get viewed in the All-22 format, won't tell you everything about a player's performance and certainly won't give you all the information about someone's intangibles and mental makeup.

However, one thing was quite clear about Harry from watching him in college even as he put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before entering the draft: he was a one-trick pony -- and a slow one at that.

His game consisted largely of boxing out significantly smaller defenders, pulling down contested catches, and simply bullying people with superior size and not much else.

Occasionally, you'd see Harry win a route at the line of scrimmage with footwork against a corner who was expecting a fade route or a physical fight at the line. He also could bounce off a tackler or two and move with the ball in his hands.

But his route tree was limited and far from polished, and he struggled to separate and run away from people even against lesser competition. His 10-yard and 20-yard testing splits and agility drills were poor coming out of the draft as well.

So why draft a first-round receiver who essentially had only one notable trait -- being big -- with a lot of other "meh" to less-than-ideal qualities?

If you wanted to take a shot on a big-bodied receiver who could win down the field but needed seasoning elsewhere, why not take D.K. Metcalf, who is also 6'4" with good size and far more upside? Metcalf, of course, fell to the second round and swiftly became one of the best young receivers in the game while Harry…did not.

Compare Metcalf and Harry's 2020 seasons -- that was the last year Harry played significantly. Metcalf ranked 15th in the NFL in yards per route run (2.10), according to Pro Football Focus. Harry, meanwhile, was 95th in the league (0.97).

To make matters worse, though, A.J. Brown (2nd, 2.67 yards/route run) and Deebo Samuel (10th, 2.26), who were also taken after Harry in 2019, were also among the NFL's best receivers as second-year players.

Even undrafted Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers (12th, 2.24) significantly outranked Harry after just picking up the wide receiver position the season before.

Somehow, though, it all makes perfect sense. Harry was obviously a tremendous athlete in college compared to his competition. But in the NFL, he was just a big guy who couldn't run and couldn't separate from defenders using anything other than size and strength.

Metcalf, meanwhile, had great size, jumping ability, and ridiculous speed for a man his size, and he was able to use his raw athletic traits to transform himself into a better route-runner. Brown and Samuel also had more explosive, versatile athletic profiles.

Meyers, on the other hand, makes up for what he lacks in speed, size, and elite run-after-catch skills with the plain-and-simple knack for getting open and catching the football by any means necessary. Sometimes, it's just that simple.

So how is that the Patriots, with ample time to scout and make a decision on a receiver prospect in the first round or later in 2019, settled on the one guy whose only defining trait was being big?

Was this a case of Belichick relying too much on the old scouting notes, and might we finally see a change coming in the way he evaluates receivers given how much capital he just invested in the skinny but ridiculously fast and sure-handed Tyquan Thornton?

Whatever the reason, Harry failed while so many more well-rounded players at his position succeeded, and that draft bust will stick with Bill Belichick for the rest of his career.

For more reaction about the Harry trade to the Chicago Bears, check out the "1st and Foxborough" podcast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-coach sounds off on QB amid ‘immature’ narrative

On the heels of his recent trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield’s former coach speaks out on the quarterback. Freddie Kitchens, who was at one time Mayfield’s head coach during his time with the Cleveland Browns, recently spoke about the quarterback. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens spoke about Mayfield’s passion for the game of football. He said “I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It’s not necessarily a detriment.”
NFL
FanSided

Lamar Jackson slander continues as former Ravens safety blames him for lack of WR depth

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to criticism by former safety Bernard Pollard. When it comes to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, everyone has an opinion about his skill at the position. Some cite that he won the NFL MVP award for a reason back in 2019. Others criticize his throwing abilities. Well, former safety Bernard Pollard let everyone know his feelings about Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Andrew Luck
The Associated Press

Seahawks seeking rebound and a QB entering training camp

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington LAST YEAR: Seattle endured its worst season of Pete Carroll’s tenure, missing the playoffs for just the third time in his 12 seasons in charge. Seattle finally experienced life without QB Russell Wilson because of a finger injury that cost him three games. The Seahawks will learn more about life without Wilson after he was dealt in a blockbuster trade with Denver during the offseason. S Jamal Adams (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (neck) and CB Tre Brown (knee) all had their seasons cut short by major injuries. Seattle did close the season with wins in four of its last six, highlighted by the best stretch of RB Rashaad Penny’s young career. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III.
SEATTLE, WA
WEEI Sports Radio

Paul Rabil says he's approached Bill Belichick about coaching lacrosse after NFL career

If there's a second sports love of Bill Belichick's life outside of football, it's probably lacrosse. The legendary head coach played both football and lacrosse in college at Wesleyan University, even becoming captain of his lacrosse team, before throwing himself completely into coaching football. He also famously signed Chris Hogan, who played lacrosse before his NFL career and played professionally last season in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), and turned the journeyman receiver into a key contributor on two Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy