Allegheny County, PA

Money-transfer scam seeing major uptick in Allegheny Co.

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

In recent weeks, Allegheny County residents have been targets of a scam conducted by people identifying themselves as employees of the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus joined Newsradio KDKA's Marty Griffin this morning to warn people about a scam affecting all groups.

“We have reports of physicians and university professors that get entertained by these calls and they start to panic.”

Scammers call, identifying themselves as a supervisor in the Sheriff's Office and use technology to display a fake number.

“Most of the numbers are numbers that are Sheriff’s Office numbers. If somebody would go to a computer and check that number, you might think it’s a valid number based on the fraudulent number they are calling from.”

Kraus says the Sheriff's Office makes no transactions by and phone and anyone targeted by the scammers is asked to call the Sheriff's Office immediately.

