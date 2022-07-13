ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County District Attorney Requests Attorney General Investigate Staff Misconduct

By News On 6
 4 days ago
The district attorney overseeing Rogers, Craig, and Mayes counties has notified Attorney General John O'Connor about potential illegal actions by two members of his staff.

In a letter, DA Matt Ballard told O'Connor that he was notified that Assistant District Attorneys Isaac Shields and George Gibbs Junior watched the jury deliberate during a recent case which Ballard believes is a violation of state law.

Ballard says the two witnessed deliberations through a security camera that did not have sound and there's no evidence the two communicated with jurors. He says both men have been suspended from the office and is recusing himself from any investigation into their actions.

